Lidera ‘Joker’ nominaciones al Oscar 2020 con 11 candidaturas

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia, en su 92 edición, se anunciaron este lunes en Los Ángeles, publicó El Financiero.
Joker, de Todd Phillips, fue la película que dominó las nominaciones con 11 en total.
Te damos los detalles de todas las categorías.
Mejor película
- Ford vs Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage story
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Mejor director
- Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
- Todd Phillips (Joker)
- Sam Mendes (1917)
- Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
- Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Mejor actriz
- Cynthia Erive (Harriet )
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage story)
- Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renée Zellwegger (Judy )
Mejor actor
- Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria)
- Leonardo Dicaprio (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage story)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker )
- Jonathan Pryce (The two popes)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Laura Dern (Marriage story)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo rabbit)
- Florence Pugh (Little women)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The two Popes)
- Al Pacino (The irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- The Irishman
- Jojo rabbit
- Joker
- Little women
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Ad astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Mejor edición de sonido
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor banda sonora
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars
Mejor corto animado
- Dcera
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Mejor cortometraje
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The neighbor’s window
- Saria
- A sister
Mejor documental
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The edge of democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Mejor documental corto
- In the absence
- Learning to skateboard in the warzone (if you’re a girl)
- Life overtakes me
- St lous superman
- Walk run cha-cha
Mejor película extranjera
- Corpus Christi (Polonia)
- Honeyland (Macedonia)
- Les misérables (Francia)
- Pain and glory (España)
- Pasarite (Corea del Sur)
Mejor diseño de producción
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Mejor montaje
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Mejor fotografía
- The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Joker (Lawrence Sher)
- The lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
- 1917 (Roger Deakins)
- Once upon a time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Mejores efectos visuales
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The lion king
- 1917
- Star Wars
Mejor maquillaje
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of evil
- 1917
Mejor película animada
- How to train your dragon : the hidden world
- I lost my body
- Klaus
- Missing link
- Toy Story 4
Mejor canción original
- Toy story 4 , por ‘I can’t let you throw yourself away’
- Rocketman , por ‘(I’m gonna) love me again’
- Breakthrough, por ‘I’m standing with you’
- Frozen II , por ‘Into the unknown’
- Harriet , por ‘Stand up’
Mejor guion adaptado
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Mejor guion original
- Knives out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Parasite
(Fuente: El Financiero)