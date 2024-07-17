‘Shogun’ y ‘The Bear’ lideran los nominados a los Emmy 2024; esta es la lista completa…

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Ya es la época del año en el que comienzan a dar a conocer los nominados de la temporada de premios y qué mejor manera de disfrutar del ombligo de semana con todos aquellos que compiten en los Emmy 2024, los cuales se van a celebrar en el Teatro El Capitán de Hollywood, publicó razon.com.mx.

Estos premios representan lo mejor de la industria de la tv gringa, con todos sus intereses y visiones políticas, mismas que aunque intentan mostrarse disidentes y rebeldes, le siguen respondiendo a la élites y a su manera de moldear la sociedad estadounidense y las que aspiran ser como ella, tal y como la regiomontana.

Los premios Emmy se celebrarán el 15 de septiembre de este año y al respecto, el presidente de la Academia de TV, Cris Abrego, dijo: “Si bien este año ha estado marcado por desafíos importantes para nuestra industria y su fuerza laboral, ha habido una gran cantidad de shows notables, actuaciones extraordinarias y narraciones impactantes”.

Sin más choro que echar, a continuación, te dejamos a todos los nominados de los Emmy 2024:

Todos lo nominados de los Emmy 2024

Mejor serie dramática

  • The Crown
  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • 3 Body Problem

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Anna Sawai, Shōgun
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

  • Walton Goggins, Fallout
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
  • Dominic West, The Crown
  • Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Idris Elba, Hijack

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
  • Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Greta Lee, The Morning Show
  • Lesley Manville, The Crown
  • Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
  • Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
  • Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation DogsWhat We Do in the Shadow

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Loot
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Theo James, The Gentlemen
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Lionel Boyce, The Bear
  • Paul W. Downs, Hacks
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor serie limitada o de antología

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Fargo
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley
  • Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Sofia Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
  • Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
  • John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lamorne Morris, Fargo
  • Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
  • Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Mejor película para televisión

  • Quiz Lady
  • Red, White and Royal Blue
  • Scoop
  • Unfrosted
  • Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Mejor serie animada

  • X-Men 97
  • The Simpsons
  • Scavengers Reign
  • Bobs Burgers
  • Blue Eye Samurai

(Fuente: razon.com.mx)

